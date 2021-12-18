Justice sparks Vikings win over Western

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — This was not a case of Justice for all. Just the Symmes Valley Vikings.

Logan Justice hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points as the Vikings edged the Western Indians 60-58 in a key Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

The Vikings are now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the SOC while Western slipped to 9-2 and 3-2.

Five different players scored as Western took a 14-13 first quarter lead. The Vikings stayed close as Brayden Webb scored 6 points and Justice hit a 3-pointer.

The Indians extended their lead to 28-24 at the half as Chase Carter hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Kolten Miller added a triple.

Justice knocked down two more 3-pointers and scored 9 points.

The Vikings made their move in the third quarter as they rallied to take a 42-41 lead. Ethan Patterson scored 5 points while Webb and Justice had 4 each.

The Indians relied on the long ball to stay in the game as Reed Brewster hit two 3-pointers with Miller and Carte knocking down one each.

Western began putting the Vikings at the foul line in the fourth quarter and they responded by connecting on 9-of-15. Patterson was 4-for-4, Dilen Caldwell 2-for-4, Webb 1-for-2, Levi Best had 5 points including 1-for-1 at the line and Grayson Walsh hit a 3-pointer to go with 1-for-2 foul shooting.

Brewster hit two more 3-pointers for the Indian in the fourth quarter and Carter was 4-for-4 at the foul line. The Indians made 5-of-8 free throw attempts in the quarter.

Webb finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Patterson had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Carter scored 18, Brewster 14 and Miller 10 for the Indians.

Western 14 14 13 17 = 58

Sym. Valley 13 11 18 18 = 60

WESTERN (9-2, 3-2): Reed Brewster 1 4 0-0 14, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kam Janes 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 3 0 0-0 6, Kolten Miller 1 2 2-5 10, Noah Whitt 4 00-2 8, Chase Carter 3 2 6-7 18. Totals: 13 8 8-14 58. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Haggy.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-1, 4-1): Logan Justice 2 4 2-4 18, Brayden Webb 5 0 1-2 11, Ethan Patterson 2 0 5-6 9, Levi Best 4 0 1-3 9, Dilen Caldwell 1 1 2-4 7, Grayson Walsh 1 1 1-2 6, Caden Brammer 0 0 0-2 0, Nick Strow 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Corn 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-51 12-23 60. 3-pt. goals: 6-16. Rebounds: 10-O, 23-D = 33 (Et. Patterson 7, Webb 6, Best 5, Walsh 5, Brammer 5). Assists: 5 (Best 2). Steals: 6 (Brammer 3). Blocks: 4 (Et. Patterson 3, Justice 1). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Webb.