Lady Flyers fall to Powerhouse

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers will battle.

Facing the unbeaten St. Patrick Lady Saints, the Lady Flyers kept in the game before falling 50-31 in the semifinals of the Flyers Holiday Tournament on Friday.

Makenna Roush hit a 3-pointer and combined with Caroline McKay to scored 9 points in the first quarter as the Lady Saints took an 18-7 lead.

Bella Whaley had 3 points with Addie Philabaun and Laiken Unger getting 2 each to account for the Lady Flyers’ total.

But Whaley drained a pair of trifectas with Gracie Damron, McKenzie Wilds and Unger had 2 points each as St. Joseph cut the deficit to 28-19 at the half.

Allison Hughes and McKay each hit 3-pointers for the Lady Saints.

Hughes had 6 points as St. Patrick turned a 34-23 lead into 41-25 at the end of the quarter.

Whaley and Unger teamed up for all 6 St. Joseph points.

Four different players scored in the fourth quarter including McKay with a 3-pointer while the Lady Flyers had just 6 points as Damron, Wilds and Mia Weber scored.

Whaley had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Flyers (3-5). Unger had 6 points and 7 boards.

Hughes and McKay had 13 points each for St. Patrick.

St. Joseph will play Lucasville Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday in the consolation game. St. Patrick plays Rock Hill at 11:45 in the title game.

St. Patrick 18 10 13 9 = 50

St. Joseph 7 12 6 6 = 31