Redwomen finish strong in win over Lady Indians

The Rock Hill Redwomen seem to love the fourth quarter.

The Redwomen have been in close games all season but always play their best in the fourth quarter and they did it again on Friday as they pulled away from the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians 64-47 in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament.

“We played pretty well. We’re just tired and our girls are just fighting as hard as they can,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey. “Valley isn’t a bad team. They’ve played teams tough including us. It was close until the fourth quarter.”

Hazley Matthew had 7 points, Hayleigh Risner 6 points and Hadyn Bailey nailed a 3-pointer as Rock Hill took a 21-16 first quarter lead.

Lexie Morrow scored 7 points and Savannah Easter added 5 points including a triple for Valley.

Matthews scored 6 of Rock Hill’s 9 points in the second quarter as Rock Hill held onto a 30-26 lead.

But Bailey drained a pair of 3-pointers, Emma Harper added her own 3-pointer and Matthews scored 4 points as Rock Hill put the lead at 45-40.

Rock Hill (7-2) scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter but Lucasville Valley rallied to get within 50-42.

Rock Hill went on a 12-0 run to lead 62-42 with 2:19 to play.

The Redwomen had one of their efforts of the season from the foul line in the fourth quarter by making 12-of-16 free throws. Harper was 4-for-4, Easterling 4-of-5, Aleigha Matney 3-for-4 and Bailey 2-for-2.

Matthews finished with 17 points, Easterling had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks and Bailey 13 points and 3 steals.

Morrow scored 15 and Easter 10 for Valley (1-4).

Lucasville 16 10 14 7 = 47

Rock Hill 21 9 15 19 = 64

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (1-4): Kelsey Lebrun 0 0 1-3 1, Lexie Morrow 6 0 3-5 15, Savannah Easter 2 2 0-0 10, Emillie Johnson 0 0 2-2 2, McKenna Dunham 1 1 0-0 5, Haley Whitt 3 0 3-5 9, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 1 0 0-0 2, Cassidy Montgomery 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3 9-16 47. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Dunham, M. Montgomery.

ROCK HILL (7-2): Aleigha Matney 2 0 3-4 7, Hadyn Bailey 0 3 4-4 13, Emma Harper 0 1 3-4 6, Hope Easterling 3 0 5-8 11, Hazley Matthews 7 0 3-5 17, S Matney 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 4 0 1-2 9, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0. Rebounds: 23 (Easterling 8, Risner 6). Assists: 7 (Risner 3, Matthews 2). Steals: 7 (Bailey 3, Harper 2). Blocks: 3 (Risner 3). Turnovers: 2. Totals: 16 4 19-26 64. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.