Bad 3rd quarter costly to Lady Vikings in loss

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The good, the bad and the ugly.

Symmes Vallley played well early, struggled in the third quarter and all that left the Lady Vikings with a tough 52-45 loss to the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Saturday.

“We had one bad quarter. We only scored six in the third quarter,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Northwest played well. Their size gave us problems.”

The teams played even in the first quarter as the score was 16-all.

Jordan Ellison scored all 7 of her points in the quarter while Kylee Thompson added a trey.

Five different players scored for the Lady Mohawks.

Daria Compton hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Reagan Lewis hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter as Northwest went up 30-26 at the half.

Jenna Malone and Thompson scored 4 points each for the Lady Vikings.

The Lady Mohawks were able to extend their lead to 41-32 in the third quarter as the Lady Vikings went cold. Compton hit a 3-pointer and Ava Jenkins scored 4 points including 2-for-2 at the line. Lewis also sank 2 free throws.

Malone had 3 points and Desiree Simpson hit a 3-pointer to account for the Lady Vikings’ offense.

Symmes Valley (6-4) was able to cut a couple of points off the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Lady Mohawks.

Thompson tried to rally the Lady Vikings as she drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Simpson added 3 points.

Northwest (2-4) had 11 points in the fourth quarter including 7-of-13 at the foul line.

Thompson had a game-high 17 points for the Lady Vikings (6-4). Simpson had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks while Malone had 9 points, 7 rebounds,6 assists and 5 blocks. Ellison had 3 steals.

Ava Jenkins scored 11 points to lead a balanced offense for Northwest. Compton, Lexis and Kloe Montgomery had 10 points each.

Northwest 16 14 11 11 = 52

Sym. Valley 16 10 6 13 = 45

NORHTWEST (2-4): Harley Rigsby 0 0 0-0 0, Daria Compton 2 2 0-1 10, Ava Jenkins 2 0 7-8 11, Faith Jewett 1 0 2-2 4, Reagan Lexis 1 1 5-6 10, Audrey Knittel 3 0 1-2 7, Kloe Montgomery 5 0 0-4 10. Totals: 14 3 15-22 52. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (6-4): Jenna Malone 3 0 3-4 9, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ellison 3 0 1-1 7, Desiree Simpson 3 1 1-2 10, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 4 3 0-1 17, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18-46 5-11 45. 3-pt. goals: 4-15. Rebounds; 24 (Malone 7, Simpson 7). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Malone.