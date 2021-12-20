Dragons lace Lancers, 81-38

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ALBANY — This one was all Fairland.

The Dragons four players in double figures as they cruised past the Federal Hocking Lancers 81-38 at the Alexander Alley Classic on Saturday.

Ethan Taylor had 16 points to lead the Dragons while Aiden Porter had 15 points6 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals.

J.D. Thacker also had 15 points and Chase Allen scored 13. Brycen Hunt grabbed 8 rebounds.

Andrew Airhart scored 12 for Federal Hocking (4-3).

Steeler Leep had 6 points and both Aiden Porter and J.D. Thacker had 5 points and each hit a 3-pointer as Fairland jumped in front 22-x13 in the first quarter.

The Dragons continued to pour it on as they opened up a 45-25 halftime cushion.

Porter had 6 points including a 3-pointer and Ethan Taylor hit a trey and had 5 points as 6 different players scored for the Dragons.

Fairland (6-1) blew the game open in the third quarter as Chase Allen hit a pair of 3-poiners and scored 8 points, Thacker had 6, Taylor hit a triple and had 5 points and Porter added 4 more to make it 68-37.

The Lancers had just one point in the fourth quarter.

Fairland 22 23 23 11 = 81

Fed. Hocking 13 12 12 1 = 38

FAIRLAND (6-1): Will Davis 2-3 0-0 3-5 7, Aiden Porter 4-5 2-6 0-0 15, Ethan Taylor 2-3 4-7 0-0 16, Zion Martin 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, J.D. Thacker 6-7 1-1 15, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 2-3 3-4 13, Cole Lucas 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Ben Southard 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 4-4 0-0 8, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 32-45 6-10 81. 3-pt goals: 10-18. Rebounds: 28 (Hunt 8, Porter 6). Assists: 14 (Porter 7). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Porter 2). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

FEDERAL HOCKING (4-3): Lane Smith 4-7 0-2 0-0 8, Tariq Cottrill 3-8 1-4 3-4 12, Caden Chapman 1-5 0-1 0-0 2, Scotty Balch 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Iden Miller 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Gauge McVey 0-0 0-1 2-2 2, Ethan McCune 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Evan McPherson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Airhart 3-6 2-5 0-0 12, Tyler Rogers 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-46 5-8 38. 3-pt goals: 3-13. Rebounds: 17 (Rogers 5). Steals: 1 (Cottrill). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.