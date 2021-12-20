Fairland wears down Gallipolis, 62-55

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — Bigger and stronger meet faster and quicker.

The Fairland Dragons used their speed and quickness to battle past the bigger and stronger Gallipolis Blue Devils for a 62-55 Ohio Valley Conference win on Friday.

“We knew they were bigger and more physical than us, so we wanted the tempo in our favor to get up and down the floor,” said Dragons’ coach Nathan Speed.

“I think early on they were (bigger and more physical) and they were scoring some, too. As the game went on I think they wore down and we were able to throw in our press at different times to give us more energy.

Aiden Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Ethan Taylor had 5 points, Will Davis 4 points and J.D. Thacker hit a 3-pointer and the game was tied at 17 in the first quarter.

Kenyon Franklin had 7 points including a pair of 3-pointers while Brody Fellure and Isaac Clary had 4 points each for the Blue Devils in the quarter.

Connor Poe came off the bench to score 5 points while Zane Loveday and Clary had 4 points each as Gallipolis took a 32-31 lead at the half.

Porter and Davis had 6 points each for the Dragons.

“When they made their run, we were basically standing. I think we were a little tired. The physicalness was getting to us, so we went to the press to give us some energy and I think it helped,” said Speed.

Thacker had another triple and got 5 points and Porter had 5 points as the Dragons rallied to take a 45-43 lead.

Clary, Loveday and Fellure combined for all 11 of the Blue Devils’ points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Porter and Taylor each hit 3-pointers with Porter also going 3-of-5 at the foul line and Taylor was 2-for-2.

Clary had 5 points but Gallipolis was just 2-for-4 at the foul line in the quarter and the Dragons were 5-of-9.

Porter led the Dragons with 22 points with Davis getting 14 points and Thacker 12.

“I was real proud of our guys, especially on the boards,” said Speed.

Gallipolis was led b Clary with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Loveday had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Fairland 17 14 14 17 = 62

Gallipolis 17 15 11 12 = 55

FAIRLAND (5-1, 3-1): Will Davis 6-8 0-0 2-2 14, Aiden Porter 4-10 2-7 8-10 22, Ethan Taylor 2-6 1-4 3-3 10, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 3-6 2-4 0-0 12, Chase Allen 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Steeler Leep 1-2 0-0 0-2 2. Totals: 22-48 13-17 62. 3-pt goals: 5-15. Rebound: 20 (Thacker 4, Porter 4, Davis 4). Assists: 8 (Leep 3). Steals: 4 (Davis 3). Turnovers: 6. Fouls 11. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-3, 1-3): Kenyon Franklin 1-5 2-7 1-2 9, Wesley Saunders 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Fellure 3-7 1-2 9, Drake Phillips 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Call 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Conner Roe 2-4 0-0 1-2 5, Zane Loveday 5-9 0-4 1-2 11, Isaac Clary 9-14 0-0 1-6 19. Totals: 24-55 4-12 55. 3-pt goals: 3-13. Rebounds: 36 (Clary 13, Fellure 6, Loveday 6). Assists: 6 (Fellure 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Saunders, Fellure.