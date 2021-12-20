Flyers rally to win own holiday tournament

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

In the first Flyers Holiday Tournament, St. Joseph had a lead for nearly three quarters before losing to Huntington Prep’s second team.

The Flyers flipped the script on Saturday as they trailed late in the third quarter only to rally and stop the previously unbeaten Wayne Pioneers 53-49 to win the Flyers’ Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

St. Joseph (4-3) did lead 7-5 after the first quarter as Zachary Johnson scored 5 and Kai Coleman had a basket.

But Cooper Adkins had 8 points while Ike Medding and Zane Adkins each hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as Wayne took a 25-17 lead at the break.

Wesley Neal hit a 3-pointer, Johnson had 3 points and Isaiah Rowe knocked down a basket to account for the Flyers’ 10 points in the quarter.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, the Flyers began a comeback that resulted in Drew Brown converting a 3-point play for a 34-33 lead with 42 seconds on the clock.

Meddings hit a 3-pointer to put Wayne up 36-34 but Zachary Johnson’s putback tied the game at 36 to end the quarter.

Michael Mahlmeister converted a 3-point play and Brown had a basket as the Flyers took a 41-36 lead.

Johnson sank two foul shots to put the Flyers up 43-38 only to have Cooper Adkins get Wayne within 43-40.

Brown had back-to-back layups to open up a 47-38 lead with 1:43 to play. The Pioneers trailed 49-46 with 1:03 left and two foul shots by Zane Adkins had Wayne down 52-48.

Ronnie Staley had a free throw with 19 seconds to go that made it 52-49 but Johnson hit a free throw with 15 seconds to play and St. Joe was just 53-49.

Johnson came up with a steal with 11 seconds to play that sealed the win and the tournament title.

Johnson led the Flyers with a game-high 19 points and Brown scored 14.

Meddings had 13 points while Cooper and Zane Adkins scored 12 each.

The Flyers play at New Boston on Tuesday.

Wayne 5 20 11 13 = 49

St. Joseph 7 10 19 17 = 53

WAYNE (51): Zane Adkins 0 2 6-6 12, Ike Meddings 2 3 0-0 13, Ronnie Staley 0 0 2-6 2, Braeden Eaves 0 0 0-0 0, Dillon May 3 0 2-3 8, Ryan Maynard 1 0 0-1 2, Braxton Marcum 0 0 0-0 0, Cooper Adkins 5 0 2-3 12. Totals: 9 5 12-19 49. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.