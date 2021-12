Gerald Hall

Gerald (Mike) Hall, 79, of Marion, North Dakota, formerly of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Conley Hall.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, North Dakota.

The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with his obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com