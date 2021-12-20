Ironton still searching for offense after loss

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SANDY HOOK, Ky. — In an upbeat 1965 song, Del Shannon sang the words “We’ve gotta keep searching.”

That’s become Ironton coach Chris Barnes’ theme song after another slow start as the Fighting Tigers fell to the Elliott County Lions 86-64 on Saturday.

“I’m still searching. We have got to find a five that starts the game and we are actually ahead at the end of the first quarter. I’d just like to see how we play with a lead,” said Barnes.

“Braden gets to the rim great. As he learns to shoot that little elbow Westbrook jump shot and develop a 3, he could be the best player in the league in a few years. Ty Perkins played with some fire. That’s two nights in a row he’s played well. Jaxon Vance played really hard.”

Ironton (2-4) was led by Braden Schreck with 19 points and 3 assists while Ty Perkins had a strong all-around game with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots.

Jaxon Vance came off the bench to score 10 points. Matt Sheridan had 9 points and Ethan White had 6 rebounds.

“I saw some things I like. We scored 64 so I have to like that,” said Barnes.

The Lions (5-1) were led by Eli Griffith with 28 points and both Taylor Whitley and Nathaniel Buckner scored 23 points.

Eli Griffith scored 14 points and Nathaniel Buckner added 6 as Elliott County took a 20-15 first quarter lead. Vance and Landen Wilson combined for 9 points.

Elliott County stretched its lead to 41-28 lead at the half as Buckner scored 11 and Griffith hit three trifectas.

Schreck had 6 points and Perkins in the quarter.

Whitley made two 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the quarter for Elliott County and the lead was 61-47.

Schreck scored 7 points with Vance and Sheridan each hitting a trifecta and scoring 5 points.

The Lions converted 8-of-13 from the line in the fourth quarter. They made 21-of-31 free throws for the game as Ironton was whistled for 24 fouls.

Perkins scored 6 points in the quarter before fouling out.

Ironton will play Boyd County on Tuesday in the fifth and final game of The Classic and then face Chillicothe on Wednesday in the second day of The Classic.

Ironton 15 13 19 17 = 64

Elliott Co. 20 21 20 25 = 86

IRONTON (2-3): Braden Schreck 8 0 3-6 19, Ty Perkins 6 0 0-3 12, Jaxon Vance 2 1 3-4 10, Matt Sheridan 3 1 0-0 9, Landen Wilson 1 1 2-2 7, Aaron Masters 1 0 0-0 2, Shaun Terry 0 0 2-2 2, Ethan White 1 0 0-0 2, Lincoln Barnes 0 0 1-2 1, C.J. Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Aldridge 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Pringle 0 0 0-0 0, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-54 11-19 64. 3-pt. goals: 3-16. Rebounds: 3-O, 19-D = 22 (Perkins 8, White 6). Assists: 12 (Schreck 3, Perkins 3, Wilson 3). Steals: 9 (Barnes 3, Perkins 2, Wilson 2). Blocks: 5 (Perkins 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 24. Fouled out; Perkins.

ELLIOTT COUNTY (5-1): Elijah Faulkner 0 1 0-0 3, Eli Griffith 5 4 7-8 28, Taylor Whitley 4 2 5-10 23, Gatlin Griffith 1 0 2-6 4, Nathaniel Buckner 9 0 5-6 23. Totals: 29-50 21-31 86. 3-pt. goals: 7-12. Rebounds: 4-O, 22-D = 26. Assists: 12. Steals: 12. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.