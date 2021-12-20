Lady Dragons use defense to whip West

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RIO GRANDE — The Fairland Lady Dragons flexed their muscles on offense and defense.

With 4 players in double figures on offense and a defense shutting down the Portsmouth West offense, the Lady Dragons rolled to a 67-40 win at the Rio Grande Classic on Saturday.

“Defensively, again I think we did a great job. We’re doing a good job of not only getting stops and challenging shots, but rebounding the shots they do take,” said Lady Dragons’ coach Jon Buchanan.

Reece Barnitz led the offense with 19 points to go with 4 assists, Tomi Hinkle had 15 points and 7 assists, Bree Allen got 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds while Kylee Bruce added 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Dragons had 18 assists as a team.

“It’s funny how much easier the game looks when the ball goes in. And the ball went in a lot for us tonight. The ball found the right person. That’s a big key. Sometimes the ball doesn’t find the right person. Most of our shots tonight were assisted shots,” said Buchanan.

Lexi Deaver had 9 points as West fell to 8-2.

Bruce made two 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Hinkle had 5 points including a trey and Barnitz got a triple as Fairland took a 16-12 first quarter lead.

Maelynn Howell had 4 points and Emma Sayre hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter for West.

Fairland (7-2) turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter by holding West to just 4 points.

Allen had 8 points and Hinkle 6 as the Lady Dragons extended their lead to 35-16 at the half.

Howell had all 4 points for West.

Barnitz got the hot hand in the third quarter as she drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the Lady Dragons opened up a 57-26 cushion.

Allen had 6 points including 2-for-2 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Deaver scored 6 points in the fourth for West.

Fairland 16 19 22 10 = 67

Ports. West 12 4 10 14 = 40

FAIRLAND (7-2): Reece Barnitz 2 5 0-0 19, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 6 0 4-5 16, Tomi Hinkle 5 1 2-2 15, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Avery Byars 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 3 2 0-0 12. Totals: 17 9 6-7 67. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (8-2): Maelynn Howell 6 0 1-2 13, Elisha Andre 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 2 0 0-0 4, Eden Cline 2 0 0-2 4, Sydney McDermott 1 0 1-2 3, Kase Rollins 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Sayre 0 1 0-0 3, Lexi Deaver 3 0 3-4 9, Charlie Jo Howard 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 16 1 5-10 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Deaver.