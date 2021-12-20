Michael Jarrett

Michael Jarrett, 60, of Pedro, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Weirton Medical Center in Weirton, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Depriest Jarrett.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Slab Fork Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by VFW Post #8850.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.