Musketeers down Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Playing back-to-back nights is hard.

Playing a second night after a grueling conference game the night before is dangerous. Just as the South Point Pointers.

After a key win league win over Ironton on Friday, the Pointers fell 51-41 to the Greenup County Musketeers on Saturday.

“We didn’t have a lot left in the tank and we didn’t play well,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise whose team lost for the first time after six wins.

Mason Kazee hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Xander Dornon had 4 points in the first quarter as the Pointers took an 11-10 lead.

Dornon had 4 more points and Caleb Schneider knocked down a trey in the second quarter as South Point extended its lead to 21-18 at the half.

But the Musketeers began their comeback in the third quarter as they took a 34-31 lead.

Trenton Hannah scored 11 points and Carson Wireman hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Musketeers in the surge.

Schneider had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Jake Adams added a 3-pointer to account for 8 of South Point’s total of 10 points in the quarter.

Wireman knocked down hits fourth 3-pointer of the game and scored 5 points in the fourth quarter and the Musketeers converted 10 of 13 free throws to pull away from the Pointers.

Erikai Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers as he scored 7 points and Kazee buried a triple and was 3-for-3 at the line as they tried to help rally the Pointers.

Greenup Co. 10 8 16 17 = 51

South Point 11 10 10 10 = 41

GREENUP COUNTY (6-4): Trenton Hannah 5 0 5-7 15, Boone Gibson 2 0 3-5 7, Beau Parker 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Wireman 3 4 0-2 22, Camron Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bays 1 0 0-0 2, Jonah Gibson 0 0 2-2 2, Cohen Underwood 0 1 2-2 5. Totals: 12 5 12-18 51. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (6-1): Caleb Schneider 2 2 1-2 11, Jake Adams 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 0 2 0-0 6, Mason Kazee 2 2 0-0 10, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 1-2 1, Xander Dornon 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 16-43 2-4 41. 3-pt. goals: 7-29. Rebounds: 21 (Dornon 9, Ermalovich 5). Assists: 6 (Ermalovich 6, Kazee 3). Steals: 12 (Pegram 3). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.