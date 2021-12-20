New committee to focus on Chesapeake history

CHESAPEAKE — A new committee is being formed to focus on the history of the Village of Chesapeake.

The group plans to meet regularly to reminisce on the business, political and social history of the village and are looking for participants.

Council member Paul Hart, who is forming the group with former Mayor Dick Gilpin and former council member Terry Griffin, said they are inviting those who are familiar with the village’s history, particularly older residents with first-hand memories, to join the group.

Hart said they have several projects in mind – one is compiling the history of the village for the past 50 years, picking up on an older article that was published in 1971.

He said they also would like to create a museum, which could be hosted in village hall, as well as possibly compile a book.

He said they plan to host their meetings at the American Legion post and will announce a schedule soon.

Hart said those who are interested in taking part can contact him at 304-972-5745.