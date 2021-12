Patty Rowe

Patty Ann Rowe, 71 of Ironton, died on Dec. 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton.

No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.