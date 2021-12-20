Pointers fight off Fighting Tigers, 47-38

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers were like a faucet. It was either hot or cold and no lukewarm.

South Point started strong and the held on to beat the Ironton Fighting Tigers 47-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

The Pointers opened up a 14-point lead in the first half, then saw it dwindle down to just 2 points before pulling away down the stretch.

“We started hot and then went cold,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

The hot start was ignited by Caleb Schneider who had a layup to start the game and then hit a 3-pointer to put the Pointers up for good at 5-4 and start a 12-0 run capped by Erikai Jackson’s 3-pointer that made it 14-4.

South Point was up 16-6 at the end of the quarter and then Jackson hit another triple to start the second quarter.

Lincoln Barnes hit a free throw but Schneider’s layup gave the Pointers their biggest lead of the game at 21-7.

Ty Perkins converted a 3-point play and made a layup Jordan Ermalovich hit a foul shot for a 23-21 lead.

Ethan White’s layup off a pass from Braden Schreck had Ironton down 23-14 at the half.

Two foul shots by Schreck and a trifecta by Aaron Masters got Ironton within 25-23 with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

Jackson’s 3-pointer made it 32-29 but White’s 3-point play and Matt Sheridan’s free throw had Ironton within 32-30 with 1:35 on the clock.

Kazze then scored and the Pointers led 34-30 after three quarters.

But the Fighting Tigers (2-2, 2-2) could only manage a field goal by White in the fourth quarter.

Kazee had 6 points and was 2-for-3 at the line while Ermalovich had 4 points.

Ironton coach Chris Barnes felt his team played just the opposite until the fourth quarter.

“We had a great defensive effort. To hold them to 47 points was impressive, but we just had poor shooting. We’re just not consistent,” said Barnes.

“We cut it to two points and then get only one field goal in the fourth quarter.”

Schreck 3-4 at the foul line in the fourth and White made the only field goal.”

South Point remained unbeaten at 6-0 and leads the OVC at 4-0.

Kazee had 14 points, Schneider 11 and Erikai Jackson scored 9 points on three 3-pointers.

Ironton 6 8 18 6 = 38

South Point 16 7 11 13 = 47

IRONTON (2-2, 2-2): Landen Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Sheridan 2 0 3-4 7, Braden Schreck 1 0 6-8 8, Ethan White 4 0 1-1 9, Ty Penkins 3 0 2-4 8, Lincoln Barnes 0 0 1-2 1, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-43 13-19 38. 3-pt. goals: 1-14. Rebounds: 8-O, 17-D = 25 (White 8, Perkins 6). Assists (Schreck, Sheridan). Steals: 5 (Perkins 3, Masters 2). Blocks: 3 (Perkins 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (6-0, 4-0): Caleb Schneider 3 1 2-2 11, Jake Adams 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 0 3 0-1 9, Mason Kazee 6 0 2-5 14, Malik Pegram 0 0 1-2 1, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 2-2 6, Xander Dornon 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 18-48 7-12 47. 3-pt. goals: 4-18. Rebounds: 32 (Kazee 10, Dornon 6, Pegram 5). Assists: 7 (Pegram 4, Ermalovich 3). Steals: 4 (Kazee, Ermalovich, Pegram, Dornon). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Schneider (4th 1:28).