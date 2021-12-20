Redwomen claim Flyers Holiday Tournament title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Rock Hill Redwomen won a championship trophy on Saturday.

They wouldn’t mind winning a few more.

The Redwomen beat the previously unbeaten St. Patrick Lady Saints 61-26 in the finals of the Flyers Holiday Tournament.

“We were glad to get it. The girls were just focused and getting J’lynn (Risner) back helped our rotation. Aleigha Matney played better. Her confidence just keeps getting better,” said coach Bailey.

Rock Hill is 8-2 as they surpassed their win total for the past three seasons of just 6.

Hazley Matthews scored 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Redwomen. Aleigha Matney scored 11 points and Hadyn Bailey had 9 points on three 3-pointers. Hope Easterling had 7 rebounds while Hayleigh Risner had 5 boards and 5 blocked shots.

Mckenna Rough had 9 points and Izzy Riggs 7 for St. Patrick (8-1).

Matthews scored 9 points and she and Bailey each hit 3-pointers as Rock Hill jumped in front 20-4 in the first quarter.

Matthews had 6 more points and Bailey drained another trifecta in the second quarter as the lead grew to 33-10 at the half.

“Our defense played well. We did what we wanted to do which was to give us a chance and that’s what we did,” said coach Bailey. “We held their two best players scorless and to five points. They both had 13 points in the semifinals.”

Matney scored 7 points including a 3-pointer and Matthews had a 3-point as she scored 6 pints to give Rock Hill a 52-17 cushion.

Allison Hughes had 5 of the Lady Saints’ 7 points in the quarter.

Haylee Dancy and Shaylin Matney scored in the fourth quarter as coach Bailey began to empty his bench in the fourth quarter.

Roush hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the quarter for St. Patrick.

St. Patrick 4 6 7 9 = 26

Rock Hill 20 13 19 9 = 61

ST. PATRICK (8-1): Caroline McKay 0 0 0-0 0, Mckenna Roush 3 1 0-0 9, Mandi Gilbert 1 0 0-0 2, Izzy Riggs 2 0 3-4 7, Emma Gallenstein 0 0 1-2 1, Lilly Klee 1 0 0-0 2, Bria Bauer 0 0 0-0 0, Allison Hughes 2 0 1-1 5, Alex Arn 0 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Reed 0 0 0-0 0, Mya Roger 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1 5-7 26. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (8-2): Aleigha Matney 4 1 0-0 11, Hadyn Bailey 0 3 0-0 9, Haylee Dancy 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 2 0 3-6 7, Hazley Matthews 7 3 1-1 24, Shaylin Matney 1 0 0-0 2, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 17 7 6-10 61. Rebounds: 26 (Easterling 7, Matney 5, H. Risner 5). Assists: 5 (Matthews 2, H. Risner 2). Steals: 12 (Matney, Bailey, Matthews, H. Risner, J. Risner 2 each). Blocks: 8 (H. Risner 5). Turnovers: 1. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.