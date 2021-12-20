Robert Paul Gibson Jr.

Author, veteran and loving father, Robert Paul Gibson Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Paul Gibson Sr. and survived by his two daughters, Audrey Gibson, of Houston; and Erin Gibson, and her husband, Alessandro Minoli, of Los Angeles.

A private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Robert’s favorite charity, Espanola Humane. www.espanolahumane.org.

How patient the watchers,

Waiting out our negotiations.

Their telling silence.

-Robert P. Gibson Jr.