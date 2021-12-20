Valley tops Lady Flyers; Whaley gets 1,000th point

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The matchup with the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians was the consolation game of the Flyers Holiday Tournament.

But there was something more than a consolation prize for the St. Joseph Lady Flyers and senior standout Bella Whaley.

The Lady Indians beat the young Lady Flyers 47-30 on Saturday but Whaley took home the big prize with her 1,000th career point.

Needing 21 points entering the game, Whaley sank three foul shots with 1:36 to play that gave her 22 points and the milestone.

Whaley finished with a game-high 22 points that included a pair of 3-point goals, 10-of-14 foul shooting, 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

“Going into this game I was fine, but the more I was out there I felt more pressure,” said Whaley. “But I’m really glad it’s over.”

Whaley hit an 8-footer that gave St. Joseph a 4-3 lead. Valley went on a 10-1 run to end the quarter and a short jumper by Haley Whitt to start the second quarter made it 15-5.

Whaley hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Emily Litton made a baseline shot as St. Joseph got within 19-15 with 2:03 left in the half.

Emilie Johnson sank two fouls shots, McKenna Dunham hit a 3-pointer and Johnson got a steal she turned into a layup just before the buzzer and Valley was up 26-15.

A layup by Whaley and a putback by Laiken Unger cut the deficit to 31-20 with 2:21 on the third quarter clock. But a 3-pointer by Karsyn Davis and a putback by Savannah Easter opened up a 38-22 lead.

The only drama left in the fourth quarter was Whaley getting the scoring milestone.

Lucasville 13 13 12 9 = 47

St. Joseph 5 10 7 8 = 30

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (2-4): Lexie Morrow 0 0 0-0 0, Karsyn Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Davannah Easter 2 2 0-0 10, Emilie Jonson 3 0 4-4 10, McKenna Dunham 1 2 0-0 8, Haley Whitt 2 0 3-4 7, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 3 1 0-0 9. Totals: 17-55 7-8 47. 3-pt. goals: 6-26. Rebounds: 15-O, 20-D = 35 (Morrow 6, Montgomery 5, Whitt 5). Assists; 5 (Morrow 2). Steals: 12 (E. Johnson 3, Dunham 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (3-6): Gracie Damron 0 0 4-6 4, Addie Philbaun 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 3 2 10-14 22, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-32 14-20 30. 3-pt. goals: 2-5. Rebounds: 8-O, 21-D = 29 (Whaley 9, Damron 8, Unger 4, Philabaun 3, Litton 3). Assists: 5 (Philabaun 2). Steals: 8 Philabaun 3, Whaley 2). Turnovers: 21. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.