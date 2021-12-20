Valley tops Lady Flyers; Whaley gets 1,000th point

Published 2:07 am Monday, December 20, 2021

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Bella Whaley takes aim at the basket as she hits three straight free throws to give her 1,000 career points in a game against Lucasville Valley on Saturday. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The matchup with the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians was the consolation game of the Flyers Holiday Tournament.

But there was something more than a consolation prize for the St. Joseph Lady Flyers and senior standout Bella Whaley.

The Lady Indians beat the young Lady Flyers 47-30 on Saturday but Whaley took home the big prize with her 1,000th career point.

Needing 21 points entering the game, Whaley sank three foul shots with 1:36 to play that gave her 22 points and the milestone.

Whaley finished with a game-high 22 points that included a pair of 3-point goals, 10-of-14 foul shooting, 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

“Going into this game I was fine, but the more I was out there I felt more pressure,” said Whaley. “But I’m really glad it’s over.”

Whaley hit an 8-footer that gave St. Joseph a 4-3 lead. Valley went on a 10-1 run to end the quarter and a short jumper by Haley Whitt to start the second quarter made it 15-5.

Whaley hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Emily Litton made a baseline shot as St. Joseph got within 19-15 with 2:03 left in the half.

Emilie Johnson sank two fouls shots, McKenna Dunham hit a 3-pointer and Johnson got a steal she turned into a layup just before the buzzer and Valley was up 26-15.

A layup by Whaley and a putback by Laiken Unger cut the deficit to 31-20 with 2:21 on the third quarter clock. But a 3-pointer by Karsyn Davis and a putback by Savannah Easter opened up a 38-22 lead.

The only drama left in the fourth quarter was Whaley getting the scoring milestone.

Lucasville 13 13 12 9 = 47

St. Joseph 5 10 7 8 = 30

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (2-4): Lexie Morrow 0 0 0-0 0, Karsyn Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Davannah Easter 2 2 0-0 10, Emilie Jonson 3 0 4-4 10, McKenna Dunham 1 2 0-0 8, Haley Whitt 2 0 3-4 7, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 3 1 0-0 9. Totals: 17-55 7-8 47. 3-pt. goals: 6-26. Rebounds: 15-O, 20-D = 35 (Morrow 6, Montgomery 5, Whitt 5). Assists; 5 (Morrow 2). Steals: 12 (E. Johnson 3, Dunham 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (3-6): Gracie Damron 0 0 4-6 4, Addie Philbaun 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 3 2 10-14 22, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-32 14-20 30. 3-pt. goals: 2-5. Rebounds: 8-O, 21-D = 29 (Whaley 9, Damron 8, Unger 4, Philabaun 3, Litton 3). Assists: 5 (Philabaun 2). Steals: 8 Philabaun 3, Whaley 2). Turnovers: 21. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Flyers rally to win own holiday tournament

Ironton still searching for offense after loss

Pointers fight off Fighting Tigers, 47-38

Musketeers down Pointers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    On what day do you and your family open gifts for the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...