George Salyers

Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Obituaries

George Salyers, 103, of Ironton, passed away Dec. 20, 2021 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Salyers family condolences please visit our website at ww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

