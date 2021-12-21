Huntington’s Kitchen announces January class schedule

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for January.

All classes are from 6-8 p.m. and limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.

• Wednesday, Jan. 12

Instant Pot 101

Do you have an Instant Pot, or other electric pressure cooker and don’t know how to use it? Or maybe you’re just looking for some new recipes to try? In this class, learn how to make ribs, beef gyros, General Tso’s chicken and a shrimp boil. Cost: $20 per person.

• Monday, Jan. 17

Pho

Learn how to make pho, a classic Vietnamese dish. We’ll make a broth in under an hour that tastes like it cooked all day. Cost: $20 per person.

• Tuesday, Jan. 18

What’s For Dinner Tonight?

Chef Marty is making what he wants to have for dinner and he thought you might enjoy it too. In this class, we’re making Gochujang (Korean chili pasta), roasted chicken with veggies and crispy rice. Cost: $20 per person.

• Monday, Jan. 24

Sushi

Sushi is not only fun to eat, but also fun to make. Get a firsthand lesson on making sushi rice and rolls. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 18 and up. Cost: $25 per person.

• Wednesday, Jan. 26

Gumbo

This class can teach you how to make a dark roux for chicken and sausage gumbo, a traditional Southern cuisine. Cost: $20 per person.

• Monday, Jan. 31

Fork Nite

In this cooking class for kids, you can learn basic knife skills while making smothered chicken and roasted potatoes. This class is for ages 10-18 and limited to 12 participants. Cost: $20 per person.

Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center, where people come to learn, cook and experience everything that well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.

Opened in 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, Cabell Huntington Hospital is a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing. CHH is home to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and cares for patients throughout West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

CHH is a member of Mountain Health Network, Inc., which includes St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging.