Lori Wells

Nov. 29, 1962–Dec. 13, 2021

Lori Ann Wells, 59, passed away peacefully at The Ohio State University’s Cancer Hospital, The James, with her loving husband, Dave Wells holding her hand, by her side, on Dec. 13, 2021, due to complications with pneumonia and cancer.

She fought a courageous battle for four years and was determined to win.

Lori was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Cabell County, West Virginia. She was raised in Kitts Hill and graduated from Symmes Valley High School in 1979.

One of her favorite sayings was, “I’m not sick. I have a disease.” She lived that way as many people would have had no idea that she had cancer. She always looked beautiful.

Later in life, Lori moved to Destin, Florida, where she made numerous special friends. When she found out about her sister Kathy’s illness, and her father’s illness, she moved back to Ohio to help care for them.

She continued to stay after their passing and continued to be a caregiver for other ailing family members. That truly showed who Lori was.

She was a devout Christian who loved serving the Lord. Lori raised her children and grandchildren in church. She was an avid jazzercise student and teacher.

You could always find Lori on Saturday afternoons by her husband’s side, along with friends cheering on her Ohio Buckeyes!

Throughout her illness, her husband, Dave Wells, not only took care of her but the children as well. He made sure all their needs were met, even if it meant making arrangements for the kids, and sleeping in hospital chairs to make sure Lori had the care she needed. He loved her dearly.

Lori was very compassionate, caring, kind, loving and always wanted those around her to be happy. She never met a stranger and when she met someone for the first time, her smile warmed your heart. She truly had a heart of gold.

She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother and wife. She loved to bake and spend time with her family and friends, especially when camping.

Lori’s smile will be remembered by all and her love will continue to grow in all of us; as we continue to love one another.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents Curtis (2014) and Barbara (2019) Miller; a previous husband, James “Jimmy” Waldo; a sister, Kathy Saunders (2014); a brother, Steven Miller (2017); and a son, Mark Linkfield (2020).

Lori is survived by her husband, David Wells; brother, Alan (Heather) Miller; brother, Jack (Kellie) Miller; sister, Jill (Miller) and Jeff Jones; son, Jason (Chelsea) Linkfield; brother-in-law Rusty (Debbie) Wells; sister-in-law, Beth (Mike) Sexton; her grandkids that she adopted, Brooklyn, 9, Maddox, 6, and Maverick, 5, Linkfield; and her other grandkids, Ethan and True Waldo. She is also survived by several very special nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and cousins.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be at a later date.