David Heighton

Feb. 2, 1950–Dec. 19, 2021

David Roy Heighton, 71, of South Point, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The Lawrence county native was born Feb. 2, 1950, a son of the late Clifford and Frances (Depriest) Heighton.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kiplyn (Crace) Heighton, whom he married on July 27, 1970.

David was a 1968 graduate of Ironton and also graduated from Ohio University Southern Campus.

He retired from United States Postal Service, where he worked as a mail carrier.

After he retired he worked as a cabinet specialist at Lowes.

David was a United States Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient who did two tours in Vietnam.

He was a man of many trades, from carpentry to masonry work he could do it all.

David enjoyed pulling pranks and making people laugh.

He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Carl Heighton, Rick Heighton, Robert Heighton, and Ronnie Heighton.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Anna (David) Wiseman, of Pensacola, Florida, Kristy (David) Burton, of Richmond, Kentucky, Alisha (David) Fulks, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Amanda (Gary) Arbaugh, of South Point; a son, David Heighton Jr., of Kitts Hill;

two brothers, Clifford “Skip” (Debbie) Heighton, of Raceland, Kentucky, and Pete (Dena) Heighton, of Detroit, Michigan; a sister, Sandee (Steve) Brislin, of Ashland, Kentucky; five grandsons, James (Jocelyn) Wiseman, of Pensacola, Florida, Jonathon Wiseman, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Michael Burton, of Richmond, Kentucky, David Heighton III, of Kitts Hill, Caiden Arbaugh, of South Point; seven granddaughters, Kaitlyn Burton of Richmond, Kentucky, Lauren Burton, of Richmond, Kentucky, Amara McCann and Taylor Fulks, both of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Brionna Heighton, of Kitts Hill, Skylar Bowen and Izabella Arbaugh, both of South Point; and a great-grandson, Theodore Wiseman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Rev. Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the Heighton family, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.