Ginevra Hoskins

Passed away Dec. 17, 2021, at age 87, after a long battle with heart failure.

The daughter of Ralph and Anna Akers. Born in Ironton and was married to her Ironton High School (Class of ’52) “best friend,” Dan, for 67 years.

Her loves in life centered around devotion to the Lord and to her family.

She is with her first love now, as the Apostle Paul stated “…absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

She loved the hymns of the church, especially “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”

Her devotion to her family knew no bounds and consisted of Dan, two sons, a daughter, two grandsons and two great-grandsons, as well as all their spouses.

They enjoyed many family gatherings in her home, in their homes, and sometimes on the decks of cruise ships somewhere in the Caribbean.

Her family and friends loved her. She will be missed.

Dan would like to hear from classmates. Call 330-494-1444 or e-mail dhoskins@malone.edu.