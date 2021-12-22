Ironton plays better but drops 4th straight

Jim Walker

It’s getting better all the time.

Thus, says Ironton Fighting Tigers’ coach Chris Barnes who was picking the positives from a 69-53 loss to the unbeaten Boyd County Lions in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday.

Ironton’s defense held the Lions in check for most of the game while the offense had a solid showing.

“Boyd was really good. They averaged about 75 to 80 points a game and this should have been a 5-point game. We are figuring a few things out and we’re getting there,” said Barnes.

Ironton (2-4) began the game with 6 unanswered points, but Rheyce Deboard scored 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers as the Lions went on an 11-0 run and led 18-12 at the end of the quarter.

Boyd County (10-0) opened up a 33-20 lead before Ethan White had a putback, Braden Schreck hit two layups and Lincoln Barnes made a foul shot to get Ironton within 33-25 at the break.

The Fighting Tigers got a pair of free throws from Perkins and a layup by Matt Sheridan to begin the second half and get within 33-29.

But that’s when the game turned as Boyd County went on a 20-10 run and took a 53-39 lead and it was 55-40 lead at the end of the quarter.

“We played really well for two and a half quarters. We cut (the lead) to four and missed two layups and two free throws and converted all four into points and that was the game,” said Barnes.

“Braden had 21 and he’s had 40 points in the last two games. Ty (Perkins) was attacking the basket and had his best game. Ethan White gives us a lot of energy. But we probably missed six layups and we were 8-of-19 from the line.”

Schreck led Ironton with 21 points, Ty Perkins scored 13 and had 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Ironton finished the game 21-of-53 from the field and 8-of-19 from the foul line.

“I told them to quit shooting threes because we were just shooting so bad. I said eight was the max number and I’d be happy with three for eight,” said Barnes. “We were three-for-eight.”

Jason Ellis led the Lions with 21 points. Deboard had 12 points while Brad Newsome and Jacob Spurlock got 11 points each.

Ironton plays the 8:15 p.m. game on Wednesday.

Boyd County 18 15 22 14 = 69

Ironton 12 13 14 14 = 53

BOYD COUNTY (10-0): Cole Hicks 1 1 0-0 5, Jason Ellis 7 0 5-7 19, Brad Newsome 4 0 3-3 11, Rhoyce Deboard 1 3 1-2 12, Jacob Vanover 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Spurlock 4 1 0-0 11, Clay Robertson 0 1 0-1 3, Griffin Taylor 3 0 0-0 6, Rhett Holbrook 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Crum 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Coleman 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-58 9-13 69. 3-pt goals: 6-23. Rebounds: 8-O, 29-D = 37, Assists: 9. Steals: 4. Blocks: 2. Turnover: 10. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (2-4): Landen Wilson 0 1 1-3 4, Matt Sheridan 1 0 0-0 2, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, C.J. Martin 0 1 0-0 3, Shaun Terry 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Schreck 9 0 3-8 21, Ethan White 3 0 0-1 6, Ty Perkins 4 1 2-2 13, Lincoln Barnes 0 0 2-4 2, Braxton Pringle 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-53 8-19 53. 3-pt. goals: 3-8 Rebounds: 7-0, 21-D = 28 (White 9, Perkins 4, Schreck 4). Assists: 9 (Sheridan 4, Perkins 2). Steals: 5 (Perkins 3). Blocks: 3 (Perkins 2, White 1). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.