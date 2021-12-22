Lions Club donates for glasses, scholarships

Thomas A. Walden Insurance teamed up with GAINSCO Auto Insurance to provide a donation to the Ironton Lions Club. The monetary gift was presented by Scott McKee, sales leader at the agency’s office located at 22523 S. Fourth St., Ironton and will be used for eye glasses and scholarships. Pictured left to right is Terry Barker, Comet and Tony Barker of The BARKer Farm, Santa and Thomas Walden. (Submitted photo)