Lions Club donates for glasses, scholarships

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Thomas A. Walden Insurance teamed up with GAINSCO Auto Insurance to provide a donation to the Ironton Lions Club. The monetary gift was presented by Scott McKee, sales leader at the agency’s office located at 22523 S. Fourth St., Ironton and will be used for eye glasses and scholarships. Pictured left to right is Terry Barker, Comet and Tony Barker of The BARKer Farm, Santa and Thomas Walden. (Submitted photo)

Thomas A. Walden Insurance teamed up with GAINSCO Auto Insurance to provide a donation to the Ironton Lions Club. The monetary gift was presented by Scott McKee, sales leader at the agency’s office located at 22523 S. Fourth St., Ironton and will be used for eye glasses and scholarships. Pictured left to right is Terry Barker, Comet and Tony Barker of The BARKer Farm, Santa and Thomas Walden. (Submitted photo)

More News

Veterans honored with ceremony in South Point

Continuing the tradition

SEASON OF GIVING: Lawrence County 4-H teen leaders

Proctorville man indicted on drug charges

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    On what day do you and your family open gifts for the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...