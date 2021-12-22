Proctorville man indicted on drug charges

Had over 100 grams of fentanyl-related compounds

Three men who were arrested on drug-related charges by the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force were indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Dec. 14 with one man getting a specification that accuses him of being a major drug offender.

Deon Lamale Calvin, 34, of Proctorville is facing 12 counts relating to being in possession of over 100 grams of fentanyl-related compounds and preparing it to sell. The charges include fourth-degree trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, two counts of third-degree felony

trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, two counts of second-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds with a major drug offender specification, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($7,060 in cash), third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property (a firearm), and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

Kawanie Masi Jefferson, 49, Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

Aloznzo Cathey, 55, East Point, Michigan was indicted for third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana for having more than 1,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of marijuana to sell.

The three were arrested in Proctorville on Dec. 3 after undercover buys were made by law enforcement officers.

Three people who were arrested for stealing the comic book collection late last month have been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Delbert J. Dean, 43, Amanda Dean, 34, and Mickey Wilson, 33, were arrested on Nov. 24 after they took a large collection of comic books to a Goblin Traders in Ironton. It turns out the collection had been stolen from retired DJ/podcaster Clint McElroy.

McElroy didn’t know his storage unit had been broken into until he got a call from a friend at an Ashland, Kentucky comic book store and told him that Goblin Traders had taken in a bunch of comics.

Ironton Police detective Captain Brian Pauley went to Goblin Traders and after reviewing the comics, he was “pretty confident” that it was McElroy’s collection because “one of them actually had a note in it addressed to our victim that was still in one of the comic books.”

Now, the Deans and Wilson are facing second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property for selling the comic collection, which the indictment was valued at $7,500 or more, but less than $150,000.

Pauley said that the Deans and Wilson were interviewed separately by the police and “they all confessed to going and selling the comic books. No one really confessed to breaking into the storage unit.”

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Michael A. Pennington, 31, Patriot, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Frederick J. Topping, 52, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Michael E. Pierce, 43, San Leon, Texas, third-degree felony abduction.

• Ray Malone, 87, South Point, unclassified felony open dumping.

• Shane M. Lewis, 32, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• John F. Smith, 40, Franklin Furnace, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Mendy L. Ratliff, 34, South Point, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Michelle L. Kinder, 30, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related substance.

• Robert B. Furnish IV, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Charles M. London, 30, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Keith Cox Jr., 29, Kitts Hill, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Jeanette C. Boyd, 34, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Eric M. Spalding, 37, Lexington, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony improperly handaling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Randall L. Wilson, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Steven A. Smith Jr., 34, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Eric L. Lancaster, Irotnon, 45, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shannon L. Lewis, 39, Flemingsburg, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl compound and third-degree felony trafficking a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jennifer Ann Bennett, 44, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donald L. Sisler Jr., 31, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ricky J. Morgan, 66, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Jonathan Bowman, 24, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ricky E. Stevens, 39, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bobby Cantrell, 38, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Catherine Alice Havel, 27, Kitts Hill, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• James R. Fisher, 39, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kevin T. Gallagher, 65, Lexington, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Cindra M. Sang-Terry, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony vandalism for damaging a Lawrence County deputy vehicle.