Red-hot Kazee sparks Pointers win over T-Wolves

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SPRING VALLEY, W.Va. — If Mason Kazee was a super hero, he’d be The Flame.

Kazee came out hot and burned the Spring Valley Timberwolves as the South Point Pointers posted a 48-41 win on Tuesday.

“Mason (Kazee) came out on fire. Xander Dornon and Jake Adams battled,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. We had more energy and we decided to guard. It was a good win to get back on track.”

Kazee was sizzling in the first quarter as he hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Pointers took a 16-9 lead.

Jake Adams and Erikai Jackson each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Pointers extended the lead to 26-17 at the half.

Caleb Schneider hit a trifecta and Dornon had 4 points to give the Pointers a 35-24 lead after three quarters.

The Pointers (7-1) had 13 points in the fourth quarter as they made 7-of-8 from the foul line. Kazee was 6-for-6 and Schneider 1-for-2.

Kazee finished with a game-high 20 points to go with 6 rebounds. Dornon had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals while Jordan Ermalovich had 5 assists and 3 steals.

Ty Smith scored 14 for the T-Wolves (1-2).

South Point plays Huntington High on Dec. 29.

South Point 16 10 9 13 = 48

Spring Valley 9 8 7 17 = 41

SOUTH POINT (7-1): Caleb Schneider 0-4 1-4 3-4 6, Jake Adams 1-4 1-3 0-0 5, Erikai Jackson 0-0 1-2 0-0 3, Mason Kazee 4-7 2-3 6-6 20, Malik Pegram 2-2 0-0 2-2 6, Jordan Ermalovich 0-3 0-0 0-1 0, Xander Dornon 4-7 0-1 0-0 8. Totals: 11-27 5-13 11-13 48. 3-pt goals: 7-12. Rebounds: 29 (Dornon 7, Kazee 6). Assists: 10 (Ermalovich 5). Steals: 7 (Ermalovich 3, Dornon 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SPRING VALLEY (1-2): Jalyn Abercombie 3 0 0-0 6, Tate Adkins 1 1 0-2 5, Keyan Grayson 0 0 0-0 0, Cole Parsons 1 0 0-0 2, Lucas Hazlett 3 0 0-0 6, Ty Smith 3 0 8-8 14, Luke Larsen 0 2 0-0 6, Landon Mosser 0 0 2-4 0. Totals: 11 3 10-16 41. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.