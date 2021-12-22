Regina Russell

July 9, 1953–Dec. 20, 2021

Regina Russell, 68, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.

She was born July 9, 1953 to the late Homer and Edna (Bradshaw) Sturgill, and also preceded in death by her husband, John Russell, in 2012.

Regina graduated from Rock Hill High School and retired from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

She adored her grandchildren and was there to support them in everything they did.

Those left to celebrate her life are a daughter, Kristina (John) Holtzapfel, of Ironton; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sheridan, Matthew Sheridan, Mason Holtzapfel, Alex Holtzapfel and Devin Holtzapfel; three brothers, William Arlen (Betty) Sturgill, of Ironton, Homer Lee Sturgill, of Ironton, and Garth (Katrina) Sturgill, of Columbus; a sister, Delores (George) Kelly, of Greenbrier, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow at Warneke Cemetery, Decatur.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Packers Club Sports, 1601 S, Fifth St., Ironton, Ohio.

To make online condolences to the Russell family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.