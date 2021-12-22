SEASON OF GIVING: Lawrence County 4-H teen leaders

Angel Tree Project completed; contributions made to Kentucky tornado victims

Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leaders recently completed two projects for those in need.

The first was their 2021 Angel Tree Project, a community service project in which they find youth in need in the community go shopping for them.

“They learn to set a budget and identify needs,” extension educator Rachael Fraley said. “It’s educational and it’s about giving back.”

This project was completed on Dec. 6, Fraley said.

Then, the teens took one of their existing service projects and adapted it to help those impacted by tornadoes last week in Kentucky.

Lawrence County 4-H was awarded $750 to create 100 “Make it, Give It” no sew blankets, which were shared with facilities such as Hoops Children’s Hospital, Angel Tree Project and other youth organizations.

Fraley said the group took all blankets that had not been given out in Lawrence County and donated them to an effort headed by Adams County 4-H.

The blankets, along with items from Gallia, Jackson, Scioto and Brown counties, were loaded into a U-Haul and sent to western Kentucky to be distributed.