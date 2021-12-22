Thacker rallies Dragons past Tri-Village

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Just when the game looked like it was getting away, J.D. Thacker pulled it back in.

Fairland was down 9 points with 2:30 to play when Thacker scored the final 7 points of the game and rallied the Dragons to a 56-53 win over the Tri-Valley Patriots in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday.

The Patriots (3-2) led 53-44 when Chase Allen hit his third 3-pointer of the game to ignite the comeback.

Aiden Porter made two foul shots and then Thacker hit a 3-pointer to get the Dragons within 53-52.

The Patriots missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Dragons got the rebound.

Porter drove and kicked to Thacker in the corner who drained a 3-pointer and was fouled on the play. He made the free throw to complete the 4-point play and Fairland was up 56-53 with just three seconds to play.

Tri-Valley missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Wilson Suggs had 6 points as six different players scored in the first quarter to help Tri-Village take a 19-10 lead.

Porter hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points to keep Fairland close.

Each team had 7 points in the second quarter and it was 26-17 at the half.

Fairland (7-1) came to life in the third quarter as Thacker had two 3-pointers, Porter scored 5 including a trey and Allen hit a triple and the Dragons were down 38-37.

That set up the fourth quarter and it’s thrilling finish.

Thacker scored 21 points and had 7 rebounds. Porter got 14 points and 5 assists.

Layne Sarver and Josh Southland had 12 points each while Suggs and Justin Finkbine scored 10 apiece for the Patriots.

Tri-Village 19 7 12 15 = 53

Fairland 10 7 20 19 = 56

TRI-VILLAGE (3-2): Dalton Delong 0-2 1-3 0-2 3, Wilson Suggs 3-6 0-0 4-4 10, Josh Southland 5-7 0-1 2-3 12, Jason Hale 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Layne Sarver 4-6 1-3 1-2 12, Seth Cook 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Ty Linkous 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Tanner Printz 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Justin Finkbine 4-5 0-0 2-2 10. Totals: 20-36 11-17 53. 3-pt goals: 2-7. Rebounds: 22 (Southland 8, Finkbine 5). Assists: 6 (Delong 3). Steals: 1 (Finkbine) Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (7-1): Will Davis 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Aiden Porter 3-7 2-8 2-4 14, Ethan Taylor 3-5 0-1 0-0 6, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-6 0, J.D. Thacker 3-4 4-6 2-2 21, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 0-0 3-8 0-0 9, Steeler Leep 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 21-46 4-12 56. 3-pt goals: 9-24. Rebounds: 18 (Thacker 7). Assists: 8 (Porter 5). Steals: 6 (Taylor 3). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.