Allen, Hinkle help Lady Dragons deliver knockout of Lady Cadets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons one-two punch was enough to knock out the Fort Frye Lady Cadets.

Bree Allen and Toni Hinkle combined for 37 points as the Lady Dragons beat Fort Frye 42-32 in a non-league game on Wednesday.

Allen had a game-high 20 points including three 3-pointers while Hinkle scored 17 points and Fairland improved to 8-2 on the season.

Khloe Ross had 5 points, Hannah Archer 4 and Kianna O’Brien hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Cadets took a 14-10 first quarter lead.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points of Fairland’s 10 points.

Allen and Kamryn Barnitz made 3-pointers in the second quarter as Fairland got within 22-20 at the half.

The Lady Dragons’ defense held Fort Frye to just 3 points in the third quarter while Allen scored 7 points including a 3-pointer and Fairland took a 31-25 lead.

Hinkle took over offensively in the fourth quarter as she scored all 11 of Fairland’s points including a 3-pointer and she connected on 2-of-5 from the foul line.

Fairland will host Ironton on Monday, Jan. 3, in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Fort Frye 14 8 3 7 = 32

Fairland 10 10 11 11 = 42

FORT FRYE (3-3): Emmie Duskey 1 1 0-0 5, Hannah Archer 2 1 0-0 7, Kianna O’Brien 0 3 0-0 9, Mackenzie Dalton 2 0 0-0 4, Gwyn Rauch 1 0 0-2 2, Khloe Ross 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 8 5 1-3 32.

FAIRLAND (8-2): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 5 3 1-2 20, Tomi Hinkle 6 1 2-5 17, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Kylee Bruce 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5 3-7 42. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.