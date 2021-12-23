From serving in jail to serving those in jail

My name is Joshua Clagg and I am writing to share some hope.

In June of 2017, I was a resident at the Lawrence County Jail. Sadly, it wasn’t my first time. Oh, that place is so dark and soul crushing. A person can certainly feel hopeless there.

Well, I firmly believe the Holy Scriptures and it states in Romans 8:28 “And we know that ALL (good, bad, seemingly insignificant) things work together for good to them that love God…”

I believe that! And I love God.

I was still in prison when in 2017, my mother and father decided to take gifts to the residents in the Lawrence County Jail.

A person can only imagine how those men and women felt to know someone still cared. I know firsthand the difference knowing someone cares can make.

Well, here we are — December of 2021. My mother and father aren’t as active as they once were. However, God would never let this important ministry die (see Matt. 25:40-45). Now, my new wife and I carry this on. We have a small group that has helped. We have been blessed.

On Christmas Eve, my lovely wife and I will visit that dark and lonely place I once lived. Yet this time, I will walk without handcuffs. I will walk in carrying gifts! Gifts that we will pass out to every resident there, roughly 70.

In a time of little “good” news, please share this. Help us to share this story of hope with others.

Grace to each of you.