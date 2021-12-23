Indians roll past Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

They scored how many in the second quarter?

Everything was going right for the Lucasville Valley Indians as they scored 33 points int he second quarter to blow the game open and beat the Symmes Valley Vikings 78-46 in the Ironton Classic on Wednesday.

Bryce Stuart scored a game-high 20 points to help keep the Indians unbeaten in eight games.

George Arnett and Jace Copley each scored 13 points as 10 different players scored for the Indians.

Ethan Patterson and Brayden Webb scored 8 points each to lead the Vikings (7-2).

Bryce Stuart hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points in the first quarter as the Indians took a 19-10 lead.

Levi Best and Grayson Walsh scored 4 points each for the Vikings.

Seven different players scored in the explosive second quarter led by Arnett who had three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Copley got 8 points and both Dakota Secrest and Tucker Merritt hit 3-pointers and it was 52-18 at the half.

Four different players each had a basket for the Vikings.

Symmes Valley didn’t quit. The Vikings came out in the second half and outscored Lucasville Valley 14-13.

Patterson hit a trifecta and scored 6 points and Webb scored 6 more inside.

Stuart had 9 of the Indians’ 13 points as the Indians still held a commanding 65-32.

The Vikings duplicated their third quarter effort by outscoring the Indians 14-13 again in the fourth quarter. Josh Saunders hit a 3-pointer with Levi Ross, Caden Brammer, Aleck Beckett, Braden Corn and Patterson scoring 2 points each.

Five different players scored in the fourth quarter for Lucasville Valley.

Symmes Valley visits Coal Grove on Tuesday.

Lucasville 19 33 13 13 = 78

Sym. Valley 10 8 14 14 = 46

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (8-0): George Arnett 2 3 0-0 13, Dakota Secrest 1 1 0-0 5, Hunter Edwards 1 0 0-0 2, Colten Buckle 4 0 0-0 8, Carter Nickel 2 0 1-2 5, Jace Copley 4 1 2-3 13, Chris Queen 1 0 0-0 2, Tucker Merritt 2 1 0-0 7, Bryce Stuart 7 2 0-0 20, Levi Stewart 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 25 8 4-7 78. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (7-2): Levi Ross 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Brammer 2 0 0-0 4, Ethan Patterson 2 1 1-2 8, Dilen Caldwell 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Webb 4 0-0 8, Aleck Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Best 3 0 0-0 6, Braden Corn 0 0 2-2 2, Nick Strow 0 0 0-2 0, Logan Justice 1 0 0-0 2, Grayson Walsh 2 0 3-4 7. Totals: 17 1 6-10 46. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.