Lady Vikings sizzle at the FT line as they beat the Lady Golden Rockets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — The Wellston Lady Golden Rockets decided to see if the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings could beat them at the foul line.

They could.

Wellston kept putting the Lady Vikings at the foul line and they responded by connecting on 20-of-23 attempts as they beat the Lady Rockets 52-37 on Wednesday.

“The girls played really well. It was probably our best game so far this season.. They keep putting us at the foul line and we stepped up and did the job,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“In the second half, we played a triangle and two with Jordan guarding (Jenna Johnston) and Kylee guarding (Maddie Potts). Neither of those players made a basket in the second half. They did a super job.”

Johnston and Potts combined for 6 points in the second half but all came at the foul line.

Potts scored 7 points and Jenna Johnston 5 points and each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter as Wellston took an early 14-11 lead.

Jordan Ellison scored 7 points in the first quarter for the Lady Vikings.

Desiree Simpson scored 9 of Lady Vikings’ 15 points in the second quarter as she helped rally her team to go up 26-22 at the half.

Potts knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter..

Symmes Valley then shut down Wellston to just 6 points in the third quarter and extended their lead to 40-28.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings went 6-of-6 from the line s Jenna Malone made 4 free throws and Hailee Beckett sank two free throws.

Symmes Valley (8-4) had four players in double figures led by Malone who had 14 points — all from the foul line. Malone converted 14-of-15 free throws.

Simpson scored 13 points, Ellison had 11 points and Thompson added 10 points.

Potts had 15 points and Johnston 9 to pace the Lady Golden Rockets.

Sym. Valley 11 15 14 12 = 52

Wellston 14 8 6 9 = 37

SYMMES VALLEY (8-4): Jenna Malone 0 0 14-15, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 1 2-2 4, Jordan Ellison 4 3-4 11, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 6 0 1-2 13, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 0 0-0 10, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0 0-0 0, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-52 20-23 52. 3-pt goals: 0-3. Rebounds: 39 (Malone 10, Simpson 10). Assists: 8 (Malone 4) Steals: 15 (Ellison 4, Malone 3). Turnovers: 13. Blocks: 8 (Malone 3, Simpson 3). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

WELLSTON (2-6): Emma Henry 0 1 1-1 4, Sheyenne Landis 0 0 0-0 0, Macie Lambert 0 0 0-0 0, Kimmi Aubrey 1 0 0-0 2, Allison Kilgour 0 0 0-0 0, Jayla Sawyer 1 0 2-2 4, Maddie Potts 1 3 4-4 15, Karley Rinehart 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Colins 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Johnston 1 1 4-4 9, Maddie Boggs 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Cheatham 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5 12-12 37. Turnovers: 24. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.