Public Meetings

Published 1:37 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Send public meetings to briefs@irontontribune.com.

— The Ironton Lions Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at noon and the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. All meetings are at The Armory Smokehouse, 920 Vernon St. Ironton.

— The Ironton Kiwanis meets at noon every Thursday at the Ironton City Center.

— Hamilton Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the fire station on old U.S. 52. New members are welcome.

— Ironton First Church of the Nazarene has an open 12-step meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please enter via the Pleasant Street entrance or the back door.

— Overeaters Anonymous meets at 2 p.m. on Sundays at St. Ann Church, 310 Third Ave., Chesapeake. For more information, visit oa.org (meeting number 56506) or call Cassandra at 740-747-7349.

— American Legion Post 806, AmVets Post 141 and VFW Post 2761 meets at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Aid Volunteer Fire Department.

— The Lawrence County Educational Service Center governing board meets at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at the Educational Service Center office.

— Upper Township Trustees meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at the township firehouse.

— American Legion Post 433 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the corner of Seventh and Vernon streets in the rear.

— AmVets 5293 meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

— The Symmes Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month.

— Coal Grove Village Council at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the town hall.

— Perry Township Trustees meets at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Deering Fire Station.

— The Ironton City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

— The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District meets at 10 a.m. on the last Friday of each month at the district office, located at 5459 State Route 217, Willow Wood.

— VFW Post 2761 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at the Aid Fire Department.

— The South Point Village Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Village Hall, 415 Solida Rd., South Point.

— The Fayette Township trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Burlington Fire Station.

— Ironton Chapter 765 of the Purple Heart Association meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the Ironton City Center.

— The South Point Village Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Village Hall, 415 Solida Rd., South Point.

— The Ironton VFW Post 8850 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the post meeting room. All members are welcome.

— VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the post. All members are urged to attend.

— The Elizabeth Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Elizabeth Township Fire Department.

— The Lawrence County Horse Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at VFW 8850 post home, 3026 S. Third St. in Ironton.

— Hanging Rock Village Council meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the village townhouse.

— Washington Township Trustee meets at 7 a.m. on first Saturday of the month at the community building.

Second week of the month

— The Lawrence Township Trustees meets at 4:15 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Kitts Hill Fire Department station.

— Coal Grove Village Council at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the town hall.

— Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the board office, 604 Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove.

— The Decatur Township Trustees meets at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the townhouse.

— Lawrence County Airpark Advisory Board meets at 8 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

— The Coal Grove Betterment Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Jae Roush Community Building.

— The Ironton City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

— Mason Township Trustees meets at 7 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Wilgus Grange Hall.

— The Windsor Township Trustees meets at 7 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Windsor Township Hall.

Third week of the month

— Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the rear room of 911/EMA building, 515 Park Ave., Ironton.

— The Lawrence County Land Bank Board meets at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the land bank office, located at 327 Vernon St. in Ironton.

— The Rock Hill Local School District meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices.

— The Village of Proctorville Council meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.

— Woodland Cemetery Trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the cemetery office.

— The Aid Township Trustees meets at 8 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Aid Township Garage, formerly the fire department building next to Highway Baptist Church.

More News

From serving in jail to serving those in jail

More than 400 families assisted by CMO Christmas giveaway

WNF seeks campground hosts for Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area

186 bikes distributed at giveaway

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you making any New Year's resolutions for 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...