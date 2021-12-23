Vikings stun Senators with 53-52 upset win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — This was a big moment for the Symmes Valley basketball program.

Facing a Portsmouth West team that beat Wheelersburg the night before, the Vikings went on the road and stunned the Senators 53-52.

“The big thing about these kids is their confidence. They believe than can win any time they step on the court,” said Vikings’ coach Alvin Carpenter.

Brayden Webb had 15 points to led a balanced Symmes Valley offense as they improved to 6-1.

Dilen Caldwell knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored all 7 of his points in the first quarter while Webb had 4 points to help the Vikings lead 13-12.

Jesse Dixon hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Noah Coleman added 4 points for West (3-4).

Caden Brammer had a triple and scored 5 points while Webb scored 6 inside and the Vikings went ahead 29-24 at the half.

Jeffrey Bishop knocked down a pair of treys and scored 8 of the Senators’ 12 points in the quarter.

Logan Justice scored 6 points and Levi Best added 4 points as the Vikings extended the lead to 44-38 after three quarter.

Sissell scored 6 points and Dixon was 3-for-4 at the foul line in the quarter for the Senators.

Symmes Valley only managed 7 points in the fourth quarter but Webb went 3-for-4 at the charity stripe with Levi Best and Justice each had a basket.

West tried to rally as Dixon hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Sissel also had 5 points in the quarter.

Sissel had 15 points and Dixon 14 for West.

Sym. Valley 13 16 15 7 = 53

Ports. West 12 12 14 14 = 52

SYMMES VALLEY (6-1): Caden Brammer 2 1 1-1 8, Ethan Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Dilen Caldwell 0 2 1-1 7, Brayden Webb 6 0 3-5 15, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 4 0 0-1 8, Logan Justice 4 0 0-0 8, Grayson Walsh 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 19 3 6-10 53. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH WEST (3-4): Jack Jordan 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Fike 0 0 0-0 0, Jesse Dixon 2 2 4-7 14, Jeffrey Bishop 1 2 2-2 10, Cole Tipton 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Coleman 5 0 1-1 11, Mitchell Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sissel 7 0 1-2 15, Brennan Overby 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Davis 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4 8-12 52. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Sissel.