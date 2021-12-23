WNF seeks campground hosts for Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest is seeking three volunteer campground hosts for campgrounds at its Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area, located in Lawrence County.

Campground hosts are responsible for welcoming visitors and providing public information. They also help Forest Service employees maintain the campground and clean its restrooms. Other duties include mowing, litter pickup and light vegetation pruning.

“The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” acting Ironton district ranger Troy Ferone said. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of horseback riding trails, plus two picnic shelters, two family campgrounds and a group campground. We are looking for volunteer campground hosts who are courteous, helpful and enthusiastic that can convey facility rules in a positive manner.”

Potential candidates must be able to commit to the opportunity for at least 20 hours per week from April 8 through Nov. 13, 2022, especially during weekends. Selected hosts will receive a full hookup campsite (with electricity, water and sewer provided), but must provide and transport their own trailer or recreational vehicle.

Visit https://go.usa.gov/xeAnh for more information and to submit a volunteer application. The deadline to apply is Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. For further questions, contact volunteer coordinator Joshua Keenan at joshua.keenan@usda.gov or 740-753-0890.