Barnitz, Lady Dragons win over Lady Pilots

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MARIETTA — Kamryn Barnitz was more like Kamryn Bar-blitz.

Barnitz blitzed the River Lady Pilots with 22 points as she hit five shots from beyond the arc and led the Fairland Lady Dragons to a 59-43 win on Wednesday.

Barnitz had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Tomi Hinkle added a trey as Fairland (9-2) raced to a 19-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Hanna Raper had River’s lone basket.

Barnitz had three more trifectas and scored 10 points in the second quarter while Kylee Bruce scored half of her 10 points and the lead ballooned to 36-11 at the half.

Kelsey Harlan hit a 3-pointer as she and Rylee Knight combined for all 9 points in the quarter.

River (1-3) made a comeback bid in the third quarter as the Lady Pilots cut the deficit to 43-29. Harlan had 10 points and Raper 7 as each hit a 3-pointer.

But the Lady Dragons recovered in the fourth quarter as Bree Allen made three 3-pointers and scored 10 of her 13 points in the quarter and Fairland outscored River 16-14.

Harlan scored 6 and Raper knocked down another 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the quarter.

Harlan finished with 21 points and Raper 14.

Hannibal River 2 9 18 14 = 43

Fairland 19 17 7 16 = 59

HANNIBAL RIVER (1-3): Reese Hobbs 0 0 1-2 1, Kelsey Harlan 7 2 1-2 21, Emma Reed 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Reed 0 0 0-0 0, Tessa Primm 0 0 0-0 0, Hanna Raper 4 2 0-0 14, Rylee Knight 2 0 1-2 5, Emily Huffman 0 0 0-0 0, Karsan Pfalzgraf 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4 3-6 43. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (9-2): Reece Barnitz 2 1 0-0 7, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-1 0, Bree Allen 0 3 4-6 13, Tomi Hinkle 1 1 2-3 7, Kamryn Barnitz 3 5 1-2 22, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 4 0 2-4 10. Totals: 10 10 9-16 59. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.