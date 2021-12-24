Huntington rallies past Dragons in 4th quarter

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons just couldn’t hang on.

The Dragons led most of the game before the Huntington Highlanders rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 55-53 win on Wednesday.

Aiden Porter scored 7 points including a 3-pointer as Fairland went up 13-11 in the first quarter.

Malik McNeely had 4 points and Montez Tubbs hit a 3-pointer for Huntington (3-2).

The Dragons (7-2) pulled away to a 28-19 lead at the half as Porter duplicated his first quarter and Ethan Taylor had 4 points.

Jaylen Motley scored half of Huntington’s 8 points in the quarter.

But Mikey Johnson and McNeely had 6 points each and Gunnell Hickman scored 4 points as the Highlanders rallied to get within 38-36 in the third quarter.

Porter scored 4 points, Taylor hit a 3-pointer and Will Davis had 3 points to account for Fairland’s scoring.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and scored 12 points and Motley hit a trey and scored 7 points as Huntington rallied for the win.

J.D. Thacker scored 8 of his 10 points in the quarter with Porter scoring 4 points and Taylor hit his third 3-pointer.

Porter scored 22 points and had 5 rebounds to lead the Dragons (7-2). Taylor finished with 10 points while Davis had 7 rebounds and Chase Allen pulled down 6 rebounds.

Fairland shot just 19-of-55 from the field for 34.5 percent.

Johnson had 22 points while Motley and McNeely scored 12 each for Huntington.

Huntington 11 8 17 19 = 55

Fairland 13 15 10 15 = 53

HUNTINGTON (3-2): Mahki Jackson 0-1 0-3 0-0 0, Mikey Johnson 9-14 1-3 1-1 22, Jaylen Motley 3-5 1-4 3-6 12, Malik McNeely 5-8 0-1 2-2 12, Montez Tubbs 0-4 1-1 0-0 3, Na’Kyin Harrell 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Gunnell Hickman 3-5 0-1 0-0 6, D’Edrick Graves 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Aden Mankin 0-0 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 6-9 55. 3-pt goals: 3-14. Rebounds: 28 (Johnson 9, McNeely 6, Hickman 5). Assists: 1. Steals: 6 (McNeely 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: McNeely.

FAIRLAND (7-2): Will Davis 2-4 0-0 2-3 6, Aiden Porter 6-13 2-6 4-4 22, Ethan Taylor 2-2 3-11 0-0 13, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 2-12 1-1 3-6 10, Chase Allen 1-3 0-3 0-1 2, Steeler Leap 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-55 9-14 53. 3-pt goals: 6-21. Rebounds: 33 (Davis 7, Allen 6, Porter 5). Assists: 10 (Allen 3, Taylor 2). Steals: 5 (Davis 3). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.