Trio key Lady Hornets win over Southeastern

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Kaleigh Murphy did it early and Rylee Harmon and Elli Holmes did it late as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets did in the Southeastern Lady Panthers.

Murphy scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half while Harmon and Holmes took over the scoring later to give Coal Grove a 43-38 win over Southeastern on Wednesday.

“It’s nice to go on the road and win a close game,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “We’ve played 12 games before Christmas break and went 9-3. We need a rest.”

Murphy scored 9 points and Kelsey Fraley hit a 3-pointer as Coal Grove took a 16-6 lead in the first quarter.

Coal Grove extended the lead to 20-6 to begin the second quarter, but Morgan Ware hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points and Gabby Pernell added 4 as the Lady Panthers tied the game at 20 before the Lady Hornets went up 24-20 at the half.

Murphy hit a 3-pointer and three different players had a basket as Coal Grove extended its lead to 33-27.

Ware scored all 7 of Southeastern’s points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Harmon and Holmes stepped up and combined for 9 points as Coal Grove held onto its lead.

Pernell scored 6 points and the Lady Panthers were 5-of-8 from the foul line in the quarter.

Holmes finished with 8 point and Harmon scored 7.

Ware had 15 points and Pernell 10 for Southeastern (5-4).

Coal Grove 16 8 9 10 = 43

Southeastern 6 14 7 11 = 38

COAL GROVE (9-2): Kelsey Fraley 1 1 0-0 5, Elli Holmes 4 0 0-0 8, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 5 1 2-3 15, Abbey Hicks 2 0 2-3 6, Rylee Harmon 3 0 1-2 7, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 18-55 5-8 43. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

SOUTHEASTERN (5-4): Zaydah McNeal 1 0 0-0 2, Grace Wireman 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Ruby 0 0 1-2 1, Morgan Ware 4 3 1-2 15, Gabby Pernell 5 0 0-0 10, Audrey Scott 1 0 2-2 4, Alexis Bailes 1 0 1-2 3, Jessie Higley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-37 5-8 38. 3-pt goals: 3. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.