Yvonne DeKay School of Dance hosts annual holiday show (WITH GALLERY)

Dancers, ranging from toddlers to teens, took to the stage last weekend to show their talent and help bring holiday cheer.

The Yvonne DeKay School of Dance hosted its annual show, “The Magic of Christmas,” in the auditorium of Ironton High School on Dec. 18.

The production drew a packed house and showcased a variety of dance styles.

It was a return for the show, which had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on mass gatherings. In its place, the school hosted a shortened outdoor performance on Judd Plaza in Ashland.

For its return to Ironton this year, the production was a program, written by school owner and operator Yvonne Sinnott.

The first part of the show was the more festive, featuring Santa Claus and his elves, candy canes, little mice, toy soldiers and the Christmas and Sugar Plum fairies.

For the final act following intermission, the family, who served as the framing device for the story, introduced the “true meaning of Christmas,” leading into a Nativity scene, which featured Mary, three kings, shepherds, a drummer girl and angels and told the story of the birth of Christ.

Sinnott has owned and operated the school, located at 612 S. 3rd St., for nearly decades and her students are fixtures in local events such as the city’s Christmas and Memorial Day parades.

She said she is on her fourth generation of students in some families and thanked all who helped put on the show.

“We finished in under two hours this year,” she said. “A record for us — that’s quick!”

To close, she and the students and instructors onstage led the audience in a singing of “Silent Night,” accompanied by the Ironton High School Varsity Singers.

The school also hosts a spring dance showcase each year at the high school.