Brown announces $1.6M for drug court services for Ohio Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a $1,650,000 grant to Supreme Court of Ohio.

The grant is from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program.

Grant funding will provide resources for research and evaluation of best practices in drug courts throughout Ohio.

Ohio has 24 Veterans Treatment Courts covering more than 17 counties.

“This much needed investment will help ensure veterans and other Ohioans with substance use disorder diagnoses receive the treatment and support they need to help rebuild their lives while they address the scourge of addiction,” Brown said. “These funds will help the Ohio Supreme Court implement strategies to expand veteran’s treatment courts in areas that don’t have them.”

DOJ funding will expand and enhance drug court services. Additionally, the Supreme Court of Ohio, in collaboration with NPC Research and American University’s School of Public Affairs, will develop and maintain a public-facing racial and ethnic disparities dashboard and conduct training and technical assistance with local courts.

They will work to review each Best Practice Standard, identify opportunities, and outline steps to improve policy and practice to enhance equity and inclusion.

Funding from the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program is distributed to state and local governments to implement drug court programs and services.

These services include coordination, drug court participant management, and recovery support aid.

The program is designed to help nonviolent offenders and veterans with addiction.