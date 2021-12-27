Fast start propels Redwomen over Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen thought they were playing 21.

However, it wasn’t the card game of being the closest to hitting 21 without going over the total. It was scoring 21 as Rock Hill ran off the first 21 points of the game and went on to down the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 55-28 on Monday.

Hazley Matthews hit at the 6:10 mark to get the scoring started and she later made a 3-pointer, converted a 3-point play and hit a 17-footer with 19 seconds left the quarter and it was 20-0.

After a foul shot by Rock Hill’s Hadyn Bailey, Bella Whaley scored 6 straight points in the second quarter to get St. Joseph within 21-6.

But Hope Easterling had 5 points including 3-of-4 at the line as Rock Hill (9-2) led 32-6 at the half.

Bailey scored 6 points in the third quarter while Emma Harper hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Aleigha Matney added 4 points and the lead was 47-16.

Gracie Damron had 4 points for the Lady Flyers.

St. Joseph got a trifecta and 5 points from Whaley, 4 points from Mia Weber and a basket from Laiken Unger to outscore Rock Hill in the fourth quarter.

Haylee Dancy scored all 8 of Rock Hill’s points in the fourth quarter.

Matthews finished with 14 points while Bailey had 13 points and 5 steals. Hayleigh Risner had 6 rebounds and 6 blocks while Hope Easterling grabbed 7 rebounds.

Whaley led St. Joseph (3-8) with 13 points.

On Jan. 3, St Joseph is at Symmes Valley and Rock Hill travels to Gallipolis.

St. Joseph 0 6 10 11 = 28

Rock Hill 20 12 15 8 = 55

ST. JOSEPH (3-8): Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger, 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 4 1 2-4 13, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 11 1 2-4 28. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-2): Aleigha Matney 2 0 0-0 4, Hadyn Bailey 5 0 3-5 13, Haylee Dancy 3 0 2-3 8, Emma Harper 1 1 0-0 5, Hope Easterling 3 0 3-6 9, Hazley Matthews 5 1 1-1 14, Shaylin Matney 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Cremeans 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd, 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Savanna Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia McClellan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2 9-15. Rebounds: 34 (Easterling 7, H. Risner 6). Assists: 2. Blocks: 9 (H. Risner 6). Steals: 14 (Bailey 5). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.