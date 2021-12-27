Lady Panthers edge Lady Vikings in OT

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Maybe the temperature outside was an unusual 60 degrees for Dec. 27, Kate Ball had ice water in her veins.

Ball sank two foul shot with just two-tenths of a second left in regulation to tie the game at 49 and force overtime as the Chesapeake Lady Panthers went on to beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 57-53 on Monday.

“We hit some big foul shots and made some plays. It was a great game. Symmes Valley has a very good team,” said Lady Panthers coach Chris Ball.

Ball finished with 22 points and made 8-of-12 free throw attempts. Brooklyn McComas had 16 points and was 3-for-4 at the line as the Lady Panthers (4-5) were able to convert 20-of-30 foul shots.

Desiree Simpson had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Vikings (8-5). Kylee Thompson had 13 points, Jenna Malone had 12 points and 6 assists while Jordan Ellison had 5 steals.

“We played hard. The breaks just didn’t gain our way at the end of regulation or overtime,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

The Lady Panthers got all of their points in overtime at the line as they made 7-of-8 attempts. Ball was 3-for-4 with McComas and Erin Hicks 2-for-2.

Chesapeake led 15-10 after the first quarter as McComas, Hicks and Ball all hit 3-pointers.

Malone scored half of the Lady Vikings’ points.

But the Lady Vikings rallied to take a 26-22 lead at the half as Simpson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Abby Otsby had 4 points.

Ball had another trifecta in the second quarter while Emily Duncan and McComas added baskets.

McComas knocked down a trey and had 5 points while Ball scored 6 points including 2-for-4 at the line as Chesapeake climbed to within 36-35.

Malone had a 3-pointer as five different players scored for the Lady Vikings.

Ball had 6 points in the fourth quarter including the two crucial free throws. McComas had a 3-pointer.

Simpson and Thompson had 4 points each in the quarter, but Simpson fouled out and want available for the overtime.

On Jan. 3, Chesapeake entertains South Point and Symmes Valley will host St. Joseph.

Sym. Valley 10 16 10 13 4 = 53

Chesapeake 15 7 13 14 7 = 57

SYMMES VALLEY (8-5): Jenna Malone 1 1 7-10 12, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 2 0 0-0 4, Desiree Simpson 6 1 1-4 16, Enola Cade 0 0 0-1 0, Kylee Thompson 5 1 0-1 13, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 3 0 2-4 8, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3 10-20 53. Fouls: 21. Fouled out (Malone, Simpson).

CHESAPEAKE (4-5): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-2 0, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 2-2 2, Emily Duncan 3 0 3-4 9, Kate Ball 4 2 8-12 22, Brooklyn MComas 2 3 3-4 16, Erin Hicks 0 1 3-4 6, Sidney Fuller 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 6 20-30 57. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Pauley, Isaacs.