Brenda Chapman
Published 11:11 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Brenda Kay Wood Chapman, 69, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Chapman.
Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Brother Conley Plybon officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.