Daniel Hurst Jr.

Daniel Duff Hurst Jr., 92, of South Point, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Kentucky, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Friends and family may visit 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

