Elaine Reed

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Obituaries

Elaine L. (Anderson) Reed, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Reed family condolences, please visit wwww.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

