Grant award to be used for nursing scholarships

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky, Inc.

This grant will be used to award nursing scholarships to ten students in ACTC’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program for two semesters per student.

The duration of the grant is from January 1, 2022 through November 15, 2022.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these scholarships to our nursing students,” said Brooke Seasor, Director of Resource Development. “This is a critical time in healthcare, and we appreciate from the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky, Inc. for supporting our future nurses by investing in their education at ACTC.”

Scholarships are open to second year nursing students in the ADN program who have a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Eligible students can contact as_foundation@kctcs.edu for information about applying for scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.