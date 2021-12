Johna Charles

Johna Rae Shotsky Charles, 56, of Ironton, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Charles.

Per Johna’s wishes there will be no services and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Charles family.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net