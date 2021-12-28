Julie Collins

March 7, 1950 — Dec. 23, 2021

Julie Mae (Horsley) Collins, 71, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Mrs. Collins was born March 7, 1950 in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Willard and Jessie (Skaggs) Horsley.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Collins.

Mrs. Collins was a stay at home mother, a housewife of Baptist faith and a 1968 graduate of Green High School.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Horsley; and three sisters, Brenda Horsley, Patricia Ann Wilson and Gencie Tibbs.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Wesley (Becky) Collins, of Chesapeake, and Lesley (Krysta) Collins, of Massena, New York; two brothers, Charlie (Evelyn) Horsley, of Franklin Furnace, and Elbert (Mary) Horsley, of Raymond; two sisters, Kathryn Johnson, of Ironton, and Mary (Rikk) Stout, of Minford; four grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Laura, Luke and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. She will be laid to rest in Junior Furnace Cemetery and visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.